Constable among two held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Gujarat on behalf of govt employee

Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two persons, including a police constable, for taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on behalf of a government employee in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, officials said on Saturday.

The action was taken on Friday, they said.

The Gandhinagar unit of the ACB registered a case against Dashrathsinh Chauhan (Class-3), extension officer at the taluka panchayat in Sihor town in Bhavnagar district, along with police Constable Ruturajsinh Parmar, Jigar Thakkar and Virendrasinh Gohil.

Chauhan allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in return for reinstating him to the post of cluster coordinator, to clear his pending salary dues, and ensure that no police complaint was filed against him, the anti-graft agency said in its release.

Chauhan allegedly instructed the complainant's friend to hand over the money through intermediaries. But the complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was set at an eye hospital in Bhavnagar's Sihor.

Constable Parmar and Thakkar, who accepted the bribe amount on behalf of the main accused, were caught red-handed during the operation, the officials said.

The ACB recovered Rs 1.5 lakh, but two accused - Chauhan and Gohil - fled from the scene, they said.