Constable and API held for demanding bribe from rape case accused's father

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) ACB officials arrested an assistant police inspector and a constable after they allegedly assured the father of a rape case accused to help him secure bail for his son, and seized Rs 1.25 lakh bribe money in Kalyan city.

According to an Anti-Corruption Bureau official, assistant inspector of Khadakpada police station, Tukaram Joshi (57), had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from the father of the accused.

The victim's father approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. On Monday, the complainant handed over Rs 1.25 lakh to police constable Vijay Kale (38) in his car, when an ACB team apprehended him. Joshi was arrested from Khadakpada police station, said ACB inspector Santosh Navalgi.

A court remanded them in police custody for two days.