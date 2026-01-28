Constable, another person arrested in bribery case, inspector transferred

Beed, Jan 28 (PTI) A police constable and another man were arrested in the district on Wednesday for allegedly taking bribes from sand transporters, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Beed superintendent of police Navneet Kanwat ordered transfer of inspector Rahul Suryatal of Majalgaon city police station to Beed control room following the incident.

The accused constable, identified as Amol Kadam, had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to ensure smooth movement of sand-laden vehicles, just days after sand mining tenders were finalised in the district.

The money was to be collected through a private individual, Tatyasaheb Arde.

A team from the Jalna unit of the ACB, led by deputy superintendent of police Balasaheb Jadhav, laid a trap near Lendal Hospital on the Majalgaon bypass road, and caught Arde while allegedly accepting the bribe amount on Kadam's behalf.

Both were taken into custody and a case was being registered against them, the ACB said. PTI COR KRK