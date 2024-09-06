Constable arrested for raping woman in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur

Raipur, Sep 6 (PTI) A police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said.

As per the woman, she was raped by the 26-year-old constable in his car and at her house in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

"The constable is posted in the State Police Academy in Chandkhuri near Raipur. After the woman filed a complaint on Thursday, he was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences," the official said. PTI TKP BNM