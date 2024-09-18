Constable arrested for stealing jewellery, phones of BJYM leader fatally injured in road accident

Banda (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A constable deployed with the emergency response team and his two accomplices have been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold chain, several rings and two mobile phones from a BJYM leader after he suffered fatal injuries in a road accident in Mahoba district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the Mahoba city president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Sachin Pathak (26), was injured near Supa-Charkhari road when he was going somewhere on his motorcycle, Superintendent of Police, Mahoba Palash Bansal said.

After getting information, a police response vehicle (PRV) reached there and constable Neelkamal and his accomplices Umesh Chandra Gupta and Jawahar Patkar took the injured to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sachin's brother Anup Pathak had lodged a case against unidentified persons for "killing" his brother and looting his four gold rings, a gold chain, two android mobile phones and Rs 11,000 cash, the SP said.

Four police teams were deployed to solve this case, he said.

After a detailed probe, police arrested constable Neelkamal posted in PRV of Dial 112 and his two accomplices -- Gupta and Patkar -- and recovered the stolen jewellery and other items, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that after reaching the spot, they had taken the jewellery and other items from Sachin, the officer claimed. PTI CORR ABN ABN RT RT