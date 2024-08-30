Constable aspirant dies day after fainting during physical test in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) One of the 25 aspirants undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, who fainted during the physical test for a constable recruitment process in the excise department, died on Thursday night, a police officer said.

Officer-in-charge of Medininagar Town police station, Debbrat Poddar, on Friday confirmed that one aspirant died at the hospital.

Hospital superintendent (in-charge) R K Ranjan said the death might have been due to 'drug' consumption, but further investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, 25 aspirants, including the deceased, fainted while participating in the physical test (running) at Chiyanki airport in Medininagar.

Over the past three days of the recruitment process, 60 candidates have fainted. The recruitment process is scheduled to continue until September 9, an official said.

The condition of two of those who fainted were stated to be serious and they were shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, he added. PTI COR BS MNB