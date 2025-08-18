Constable attacks wife, minor son with sword before committing suicide in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu, Aug 18 (PTI) A constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) allegedly attacked his wife and six-year-old son with a sword before committing suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming train here on Monday, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed marital dispute as the motive behind the attack, officials said, adding that the couple -- married for seven years – had a divorce hearing scheduled for August 20 in the Jhunjhunu family court.

The constable, identified as Rajkumar Kantiwal, attacked his wife, Kavita, and their son at their rented house in Kisan Colony. Kavita, a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at the Jhunjhunu Panchayat Samiti, lost two fingers and was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

The couple's son, who suffered a deep wound on his neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhunjhunu.

Rajkumar, who had returned from Sriganganagar on August 16 after taking leave, was found dead around three hours after the attack on a railway track near Bagad. Police said it is suspected that he jumped in front of an oncoming train. PTI SDA RHL