Constable booked as wife dies allegedly after being punched in face

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) A railway police constable allegedly punched his wife in the face leading to her death in Pataudi area, police said on Tuesday.

Following a complaint by the mother of the accused, an FIR was registered against constable Azad under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC at Pataudi police station on Monday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Lali Devi, a resident of village Lokra, her son Azad, who is posted as a constable in the Railway Police, had an argument with his wife Asha over some issue after he returned from work and allegedly punched her in her face.

"Asha was bleeding from her mouth when she came out of the kitchen. She went into the room but her health deteriorated. My second son Manjeet brought a doctor from the village who advised that we take Asha to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead," Lali Devi claimed in her complaint.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the claims and the accused constable will be arrested soon.