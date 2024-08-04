Constable booked on charges of rape, anti-conversion law in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman of a different community and trying to convert her religion, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Chand Khan alias Raj, also made a video of the act and extorted money from the woman when she refused to convert, they said.

Following the orders of the Pilibhit superintendent of police, a case has been registered against the accused constable and his wife Gulshan Ara alias Jeva under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and other relevant sections, SHO of Kotwali police station Naresh Tyagi told reporters.

According to police, the victim living in a locality of the police station area has alleged that she was studying at a coaching centre two years ago when a man molested her and the accused constable reached there and saved her. After this, she became friends with the constable.

Police said that constable Chand told the victim woman that his name was Raj and asked her to marry him.

The constable took the girl to his residence in the police lines and gave her intoxicants and raped her and made a video, the woman said in her complaint.

It is also alleged that the accused forced her to abort the pregnancy twice.

According to police, the victim came to know after some time that the name of the accused constable is not Raj but Chand Khan and that he has already married twice.

The accused also started pressuring the victim to convert her religion, police said. When she refused, he started extorting money by threatening to make the video viral. He also called a cleric on two occasions to convert her religion. His wife Gulshan Ara also helped the constable in attempting to convert the religion of the woman, police said.

The SHO said that further investigations are underway in the case.