Constable commits suicide at home in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old police constable has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Andheri area on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.

After being alerted, security personnel reached the residence of constable Mukesh Dattatreya Dev at New Police Lines in Andheri (East) and found him hanging.

He was taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, the Andheri police official said.

The constable was attached to the local arms unit in Marol, as per the police.

On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered and further investigation was underway, the official said.