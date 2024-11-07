Constable commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a rented house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Thursday.

Advertisment

Constable Vikas Meena posted at the Nokha police station was found hanging in his room Wednesday night. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, SHO Budhram Bishnoi said.

Meena allegedly made a noose using wire and hanged himself. When he did not open the door for a long time, his wife raised an alarm. People called police, which broke the door and rushed him to a hospital, police said.

He was referred to the PBM Hospital after first aid, where he died during treatment, according to police.

Advertisment

The reason behind the incident is not known yet, police said. PTI AG MNK MNK