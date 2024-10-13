Constable consumes liquor outside panchayat office; suspended after video goes viral

Shahdol (MP), Oct 13 (PTI) A constable in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has been suspended after a video surfaced in which he is seen consuming liquor outside a panchayat office and claiming he is a police station in-charge, an official said on Sunday.

The video went viral on social media on Friday and the constable was suspended on Saturday.

In the clip, constable Ashok Singh is seen drinking liquor at an open area in front of the janpad panchayat office in Jaisinghnagar town and claiming he is the police station in-charge of the town.

Singh was posted for security at a local court in Jaisinghnagar, located 45 km from the district headquarters.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Pratik on Saturday said constable Ashok Singh, seen in the video consuming liquor in front of the janpad panchayat office, has been suspended with immediate effect. PTI COR ADU GK