Constable detained on charges of raping married woman

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) A constable posted with the Sanganer police station here was detained on Sunday for allegedly raping a married woman on the pretext of recording her statement, an officer said.

An FIR was registered against constable Bhagaram based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband on Saturday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinod Sharma said.

In his complaint, the husband alleged that Bhagaram took his wife and three-year-old son to a hotel room on Saturday, on the pretext of recording her statement in connection with a complaint filed by him against his neighbour a day before.

ACP Sharma said the husband was at work when Bhagaram called the woman some distance away from her home. He then took the woman and son on his bike to a hotel.

The constable told the hotel staff that the woman needed to change her clothes and asked for a room, where he raped her, Sharma said.

The accused threatened to put her husband in jail if she told anyone about the incident, the ACP said.

"The accused constable has been detained and he is being questioned. A medical examination of the woman is also being conducted to confirm the rape and pregnancy," he added. PTI SDA RUK RUK