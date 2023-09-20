Constable dies after being hit by car in UP’s Deoria

Deoria (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A police constable died after being hit by a car here on Wednesday while he was on duty, police said.

In the early hours of the day, constable Mahanand Yadav (28) and a home guard tried to stop a car by putting up a barrier near Keravania bridge but the vehicle hit the Yadav, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

The car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

Yadav was taken to a district hospital and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College where succumbed during treatment, the SP said.

The victim’s family in Ghazipur district has been informed about the incident, he said.

SHO Bhatni Mahendra Kumar said a case has been registered and legal action is being taken by taking possession of the vehicle. PTI COR SAB NB NB