Constable dies after falling from train in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A woman constable died after falling from a moving train at the railway station here, police said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old constable was returning to Shahjahanpur from Moradabad when she fell down while trying to alight from the moving train.

"Constable Kiran Katiyar posted at Chowk police station had gone to Moradabad on Saturday to submit a sample for viscera examination," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

When the constable was returning to Shahjahanpur by the Moradabad-Amritsar Superfast train, she tried to alight at the Roja railway station from the moving train and fell between the train and platform, he said.

She was rushed to a medical college where she was declared dead, he added.

The constable was a resident of Bilhaur villge in Kanpur.