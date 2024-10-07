Constable dies by suicide in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Vasai area on Sunday, an official from police control room said, adding a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

Constable Sagar Athnekar, posted at the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said. PTI COR GK