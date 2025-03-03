Constable dies of accidental firing from rifle in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old constable died here after an accidental discharge from his INSAS rifle on Monday evening, police said.

Constable Shivam Kumar was posted at the Inspector General of Police (IG) West Zone PAC residence on Kanth Road in Moradabad.

Civil Lines Police Station In-charge Manish Saxena said Kumar died of a gunshot wound.

Saxena said officers and staff rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of gunfire, only to find Shivam lying in a pool of blood. Kumar died on the spot, he said.

Kumar, a bachelor, was a 2019-batch constable and a native of Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. Eyewitnesses described him as a cheerful man, and his sudden death has left colleagues deeply saddened, the officer said.

IPS officer Ashutosh Kumar, currently posted at the PAC headquarters, also holds additional charge of IG PAC Western Zone, police said.

A forensic team is investigating the circumstances of the firing, they said.