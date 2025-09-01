Constable drowns in drain after motorcycle slips on flooded road

Sambhal (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old constable riding a motorcycle on a flooded road in Chandausi area here died after falling into a drain on Monday morning, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, roads have been flooded in most towns, including Sambhal, Chandausi, Bahjoi and Gunnaur due to heavy rains.

The constable has been identified as Rajneesh Kumar. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sambhal Krishan Kumar said the incident occurred at 10 AM in Sikri Gate in Chandausi police station area.

When constable Rajneesh Kumar, posted at Chandausi fair, was going on duty, his motorcycle slipped due to a flooded road and he fell into the drain. Since the width of the drain was big, he could not get out and drowned.

The SP said that the body of the constable has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"He will be given a final farewell with state honours," the officer said.