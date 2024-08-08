Constable earns accolade for catching notorious thief by risking life

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Aug 8 (PTI) A police constable, Doddalingaiah, is earning praise for nabbing a chain snatcher on a bike, risking his life.

The incident took place on August 6 but the police gave out the details only on Thursday.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V shared the story of the constable's daredevilry, which was caught on CCTV camera, on social media platform X.

The thief, identified as Manjesh Achari (40) from Hesaraghatta in Bengaluru, was rushing on his bike when the constable intercepted him at Sadashivanagar traffic junction in Bengaluru.

The thief tried to flee on his bike but Doddalingaiah, a civil police constable posted in Koratagere police station in Tumakuru, held on tight to the man's and was dragged for 20 metres on the road.

Soon traffic sub-inspector Nagamma and home guard Sridhar ran to assist the constable and caught the thief with the help of motorists on the road.

Sharing the details, Ashok said Manjesh’s modus operandi was that he used to target old women waiting to draw money near ATMs. He would either cheat them or run away with their ornaments.

“When we look into his criminal history, he is wanted in seven offences in Tumakuru, Hebbur, Madhugiri and Koratagere police station limits. There are altogether 32 cases against him outside Tumakuru, especially in Bengaluru,” the officer said.

The thief was under watch ever since he committed a crime on June 20, the SP said, adding that the vehicle that was under surveillance was traced to Bengaluru, and since then a police team from Tumakuru had camped in Bengaluru to trap him.

On August 6, the traffic command centre traced him to Sadashivanagar, and Doddalingaiah succeeded in catching him.

The oolice department has decided to felicitate Doddalingaiah for his bravery and commitment, he added. PTI GMS GMS ANE