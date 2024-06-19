Constable facing POCSO FIR suspended

Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) A special branch constable has been suspended after he was booked under provisions of the POCSO Act, a Thane Police official said on Wednesday.

The constable was also booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code on March 27 and subsequently arrested.

He was in judicial custody till June 7.

The offence committed by him is a serious one which has maligned the image of the police in society. He has been suspended on the orders issued by DCP, Special Branch, an official said. PTI COR NSK