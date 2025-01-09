Constable found dead in house with gunshot wound in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A police constable was found dead in a bloodied state in his house in Shyam Nagar Colony here Thursday afternoon, police said.

Kuldeep Bhati was stationed at the Police Lines. A woman was also found with a gunshot wound in the same room.

Locals rushed to the house and broke down the door after they heard gunshots. Inside, they discovered the constable in a pool of blood and a woman, yet to be identified, injured.

The two were rushed to the district hospital, where the woman received primary treatment before being referred to Agra. The constable's body was sent for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said it was not yet known what transpired before the shots were fired.

"Police have initiated a thorough investigation, and forensic teams are conducting necessary procedures to determine the circumstances of the incident," he said.

