Constable found dead in police lines area of UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) The body of a police constable, covered in blood, was found in the police lines area here on Monday, officials said.

Saharanpur (City) Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Mangalik told PTI that Constable Sunny (30), a resident of Agra and a 2021 batch recruit, had arrived at the police lines from Badgaon police station on Sunday for a month-long duty.

A police official said that senior officers arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information.

"Sunny was found dead under suspicious circumstances with his body covered in blood on the first floor of the Naveen Bairang building," he said.

The police have informed the constable's family and sent the body for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated.