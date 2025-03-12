Constable found hanging inside police station in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the staircase railing of a police station in Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials said on Wednesday.

A purported suicide note recovered from his bed mentioned that he was troubled due to ill health, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Meena said the body of Hariom Chaudhary was found hanging in the police station in the morning.

According to a fellow policemen, Hariom was seen roaming around the police station till around 1 am.

His body was found in the morning when policemen went to the staircase, the SHO said, adding that Hariom had joined the police force in 2008.

After a postmortem on Wednesday, the body was handed over to his family, he said.

The constable had joined the police in 2008 and further investigation in the matter is underway, he added. PTI SDA OZ OZ