Constable hangs self at home in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg (Chhattisgarh), Aug 7 (PTI) A police constable has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, officials said on Thursday.

Constable Surendra Sahu was found hanging from the ceiling with a rope at his official residence in the Police Lines under Padmnabhpur police station area on Wednesday evening, an official here said.

His wife was out for some work and when she returned home, she found him hanging and alerted neighbours, he said.

No suicide note has been recovered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, the police official said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

Last month, the Chhattisgarh government informed the legislative assembly that 177 security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, committed suicide in the state in the last six-and-a-half years due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, addiction to alcohol and ailments.

On August 3, an official of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Kondagaon district.

On July 30, a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon in Bijapur district. PTI COR TKP GK