Constable held for raping woman in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-old constable for allegedly raping a woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred last week at the Kasa police station, a senior official from Palghar rural police said.

The woman had gone there to record her statement in connection with a case. The constable allegedly raped her in the premises, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the constable on charges of rape and arrested him on Sunday, the official said.

The Kasa police station in-charge has been transferred, he added. PTI COR GK