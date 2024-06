Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) A police constable was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The victim lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station accusing the constable of cheating her on the pretext of love and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the constable and he was arrested today, they said. PTI VVK VVK ROH