Constable held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe from sand mafia

Beed, Nov 8 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a police constable in Gevrai town in Maharashtra's Beed district while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to protect an accused involved in illegal sand transportation, officials said.

The arrested constable was identified as Vijay Digambar Aghav, who was attached to the Gevrai police station, they said.

"Earlier in the day, the police intercepted a vehicle involved in illegal transportation of sand. Despite the seizure, no offence was registered against the accused. The complainant alleged that Aghav demanded Rs 20,000 to ensure that the accused does not face any legal action, including arrest," an official said.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed Aghav while accepting the bribe in the evening, he said, adding that further investigation was on. PTI COR NP