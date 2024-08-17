Constable held taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of SHO in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 17 (PTI) A Rajasthan police constable posted in Kota was arrested on Saturday evening by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of an SHO, police said.

The SHO fled from the spot and is yet to be traced.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB held Constable Bharat Ram Jat allegedly red-handed at the Kaithun police station after he had accepted the bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of SHO Dhanraj Meena from the complainant, ASP, ACB Kota, Vijay Swarnkar said, adding that the SHO is still at large.

The SHO, through the constable, allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant to get him possession of the agricultural land he had purchased, which was stuck in a dispute, the ASP said.

The police lodged a case under sections of the Anti-Corruption Act against SHO Meena and Constable Bharat Ram, he added.

During a search at the SHO's government quarter, liquor was also recovered, following which an excise team was called on the spot and a separate case was lodged under sections of the Excise Act against the SHO, the ASP said. PTI COR MNK MNK