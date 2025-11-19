Constable, home guard jawan injured in stone pelting in UP's Etah, six arrested

Etah (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A police constable and a home guard jawan have sustained injuries after they suddenly came under stone pelting in Chaman Nagariya village of Etah district while responding to a call about a squabble, allegedly over a mobile phone, between two groups.

Six people have been arrested in this matter so far, police said on Wednesday. Of the arrested, two accused have been identified as Dilshad and Salman.

According to officials, an altercation broke out between two groups in the village on Tuesday, following which villagers alerted the police, and a DIAL-112 team reached the spot to calm the situation.

As the personnel began making enquiries, a crowd gathered, and the situation became tense.

A purported video of the incident is also circulating on the internet. It shows a heated exchange between the accused, who were later arrested, and the policemen.

Aliganj Circle Officer Nitish Garg said that when the two personnel were assessing the situation, some people began throwing bricks and stones, injuring home guard jawan Prempal and constable Pankaj. The accused also damaged the police vehicle, the officer added.

Aliganj SHO Nirdosh Sengar told PTI that during questioning of the accused, Dilshad claimed that he was beaten by Salman over a mobile phone issue.

"When the police team tried to calm the situation, both sides started accusing the police of unnecessarily intervening in their matter. At that moment, a man identified as Shan Mohammad reached the spot and argued with the police, which further escalated the situation," he said.

On receiving information, Garg reached the village with additional force. "The team brought the situation under control and detained six people (including Dilshad and Salman), who were later arrested," Sengar added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shravanak Pandey said that additional force was deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident, while a search is on for others involved.