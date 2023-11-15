Constable injured in attack by prison inmates at Nagpur central jail

Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) A prison constable was seriously injured when six inmates allegedly attacked him during a Diwali program at the Nagpur Central Jail, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place during the `Diwali pahat' (Diwali dawn) cultural program organised on Tuesday morning, said an official of Dhantoli police.

An altercation broke out when the prison inmates were heading for the place inside the prison compound where the program had been organised and constable Rajendrasingh Thakur (36) asked them to stop.

One of the accused picked up a steel bucket and hit him on the head, causing him a serious injury, the official said.

A case of assault under Indian Penal Code section 324 was registered and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK