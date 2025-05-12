Constable killed during action against sand mafia

Balrampur, May 12 (PTI ) A constable was mown down by a tractor carrying illegally excavated sand in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district following which a police official was suspended for negligence in duty, officials said on Monday.

Constable Shiv Bhajan Singh, the victim, was part of a team visiting the area under Sanawal police station limits on Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border on Sunday after receiving information about encroachment, said an official.

As they reached the spot, they learnt that some people were illegally mining sand in the Kanhar river in Libra village, the official said.

When the police team reached the site and tried to detain some persons engaged in illegal mining in the riverbed, Singh was mown down by a tractor. He died at hospital, the official added.

While the driver and owner of the tractor are yet to be identified, Sanawal Station House Officer Divyakant Pandey was suspended for negligence and further probe is underway, the police official said. PTI COR KRK