Constable killed, SI injured in accidental firing during raid in UP

Aligarh (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A police constable was killed and a sub-inspector injured when the service weapon of an inspector accidentally discharged during a raid here early Thursday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjiv Suman said the Special Operations Group (SOG) and personnel from two police stations carried out the raid to nab cattle smugglers in a village bordering Bulandshahr district.

Inspector Azhar Hussain's pistol jammed during the operation. While Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar was attempting to unlock the weapon, it suddenly discharged. The bullet pierced through Kumar's abdomen and hit Constable Yakoob in the head, the SSP said.

He said Yakoob succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital while Kumar is undergoing treatment.

The SSP has ordered an investigation into the incident.