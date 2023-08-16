Constable kills himself in UP over marital trouble

Sambhal (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A police constable posted in court security allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Sambhal Kotwali area here, an official said on Wednesday.

Constable Rajat Chowdhary (30), who lived in Durga Colony, took the extreme step Tuesday evening, said Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

The deceased, a native of Bijnor, was posted in the court security guard duty, the officer said, adding that he informed his family members about the step via WhatsApp.

The senior police official said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

Chowdhary was a constable of the 2018 batch. His wife, Rakhi, is also a constable and posted in Baghpat district.

According to the family, the couple was having some dispute.

Lallu Singh, the grandfather of the deceased, told media that Rakhi had levelled charges of dowry harassment against Rajat, whereas, he did not take a single penny from the woman's family.

