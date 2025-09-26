Constable kills self in Hapur

Hapur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A constable posted at the Etah District Jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Friday.

Locals saw his body hanging from a tree on Thursday and informed his family, who then arrived at the scene, they said.

SHO of Kotwali Hapur Nagar Devendra Singh Bisht said that Kapil (30), a resident of Hardwari Nagar locality in Hapur, was posted as a constable in the Etah district jail.

The constable lived with his brother, Praveen. He had gone home on leave three days ago. On Thursday afternoon, he hanged himself from a tree in the courtyard near his house, the SHO said.

The officer said that after being informed about the incident, he arrived at the scene with a police team and the body was sent for post-mortem.