Constable on patrol duty killed in hit-and-run in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district

Beed, Dec 19 (PTI) A 29-year-old police constable on patrol duty died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday. Victim Sudam Rajkumar Pokale was attached to the Rashin police outpost under Karjat police station, they said.

Police officials said Pokale was on night patrolling along with his colleagues in Rashin village when a recklessly driven vehicle rammed into the constable, killing him. The driver of the offending vehicle then sped off, they said.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle and its driver, the official said. Pokale is survived by his parents, brother, wife and son.

Senior police officials offered condolences to the bereaved family, describing Pokale as a dedicated and sincere cop. PTI COR NR