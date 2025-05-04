Constable posted in Bareilly police lines found dead under suspicious circumstances

Bareilly (UP), May 4 (PTI) A constable posted at the Reserve Police Lines in Bareilly was found dead under mysterious circumstances here under a bridge over Nakatia river, police said on Sunday.

The body of the constable, identified as Sanjay (42), was found on Saturday night.

He was a resident of Rajpura in Sambhal district and lived with his family in Vrindavan Colony within the urban limits of Cantt police station, Circle Officer (City-I) Ashutosh Shivam said.

After receiving information about the body, police reached the spot and took possession of it. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings," the officer added.