Constable posted outside Haryana minister's Gurugram commits suicide

Gurugram, Sep 23 (PTI) A police constable posted outside the Gurugram residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh committed suicide by having some poisonous substance, police said on Tuesday.

Jagbir Singh (49) was found unconscious in the guard room outside the minister's residence at 2.30 am on Tuesday and was declared dead later at the hospital, the police said.

According to Singh’s family, the constable was distressed as the village panchayat had boycotted his family after his nephew married a woman from the same gotra.

A resident of Bhoorawas village in Jhajjar district, he previously served in the Jat Regiment of the Army and joined the Haryana Police in 2014 after retiring from the Army.

The constable was deployed as the security personnel outside Narbir Singh's residence in the civil lines area after he became a minister following the 2024 assembly elections, police said.

According to the police, the constable was on duty on Monday night and committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. The next morning, when other policemen arrived for duty change, they found Singh unconscious and took him to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Singh's family have accused the husband of their native village's sarpanch and others for abatement to suicide, they added.

His family members said that Singh's nephew had eloped with a girl from his own clan four months ago. Because of this, the villagers held a panchayat and boycotted their family, causing him distress.

Singh was also facing a case of obtaining a job under a false name and was disturbed, they said.

An FIR of abatement to suicide has been registered against seven people including village sarpanch's husband at civil lines police station, the police said.

"We handed over the body to the family after the postmortem today. A further probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law," Civil Lines SHO Krishan Kumar said.