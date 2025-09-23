Constable posted outside Haryana minister's Gurugram residence found dead

Gurugram, Sep 23 (PTI) A police constable posted outside the Gurugram residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh was found dead in a "guard room", police said on Tuesday.

Other members of the staff suspect it to be a suicide. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case, saying all angles are being probed.

Jagbir Singh (49) was found unconscious in the guard room outside the minister's residence at 2.30 am on Tuesday and was declared dead later at the hospital.

A resident of Sukhpura village in Jhajjar district, he previously served in the Jat Regiment of the Army and joined the Haryana Police in 2014 after retiring from the Army.

The constable was deployed as the security personnel outside Narbir Singh's residence in the civil lines area after he became a minister following the 2024 assembly elections, police said.

According to the police, the constable was on duty on Monday night and was found unconscious later in the night at 2.30 am. Others present at the spot took him to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead, they added.

A senior police officer said that the police are investigating the case from several angles. The family has been informed and other staff are being questioned.