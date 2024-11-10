Constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh), Nov 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Kondagaon district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was suffering from a mental health issue, they said quoting a family member of the policeman.

Constable Harilal Nag, belonging to Bastar Fighters- a unit of state police, allegedly shot himself with his service pistol at his home in Barda village under Urandabeda police station limits in the morning, a police official here said.

On hearing the gunshot, his family members rushed to his room and found him dead on the bed, he said.

Nag, who was posted at Dhanora police station, had gone to his home in the nearby village for unknown reason, he said.

Nag's father told police that he was suffering from some kind of mental illness, but its details were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted the constable to take the extreme step, he said.

This is the eighth incident of suicid by security personnel, from various forces including the CRPF, BSF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Chhattisgarh in the last five months.

Bastar Fighters, CRPF, BSF and SSB are deployed in the state for anti-Naxalite operations. PTI COR TKP GK