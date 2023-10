Farrukhabad (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A constable of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle here early Sunday.

Advertisment

Constable Sachin Kumar (27) was posted with the PAC and deployed at a function in the district, police said.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar told reporters that it appears to be a case of suicide. PTI COR CDN DV DV