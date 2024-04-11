Constable shoots himself to death

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 11 (PTI) A 34-year-old Special Protection Force constable ended his life here on Thursday by shooting himself in the chest, a police official said.

P Shankar Rao, who used to guard the Indian Overseas Bank's chest at Dwaraka Nagar in the port city, shot himself using a self-loading rifle at around 5.50 am, the official said.

"Rao, a father of two and originally hailing from Rajam town, was believed to be struggling due to financial problems," the official told PTI.

Police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC, he added. PTI STH SS