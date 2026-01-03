Constable shoots self dead at police lines in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A 30-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the police lines in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the official quarters of the constable, Narendra Meena, on Friday night.

Meena did not come out of his room on Saturday morning. His colleagues broke open the door and found his body lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. Meena's service revolver was recovered from the spot, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the constable was living alone for the past few days as his family had gone to Sawai Madhopur. No suicide note has been recovered so far, they added.

Police said the body will be sent for post-mortem after Meena's family members return.