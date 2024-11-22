Constable shoots self on duty in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 37-year-old police constable, allegedly suffering from depression, shot himself with a government rifle here on Friday, police said.

Constable Amit Kumar was on duty at the bungalow of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Saharanpur when he shot himself, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

Hearing the gunshot, other policemen on duty immediately reached the spot and shifted the blood-soaked constable to the district hospital where he was declared dead, Manglik said, adding that no suicide was found from the spot.

Kumar, who joined the force in 2010, was allegedly suffering from depression owing to some family issue, the SP said.

The deceased's family members, who live in Meerut, have left for Saharanpur, he added. PTI COR CDN ARI