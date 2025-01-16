Constable shoots self with AK-47 rifle in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia, Jan 16 (PTI) A police constable allegedly committed suicide on Thursday afternoon by shooting himself with his service AK-47 rifle in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said.

Advertisment

The deceased was identified as head constable Jairam Karu Poretti, attached to the Armed Out Post (AOP) of Dhabepaoni in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, he added.

"Poretti was in the force for the last 20 years. He was a native of Shambutola / Kadikasa of Deori tehsil. His kin has been informed. A probe is underway to find out why he took this extreme step," Sub Divisional Police Officer Vivek Patil said. PTI COR BNM