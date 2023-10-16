Constable shot dead in Bihar, both assailants also gunned down by police

Hajipur (Bihar), Oct 16 (PTI) Two armed motorcyclists shot dead a constable during a vehicle checking drive in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday, while both miscreants were later gunned down by the police, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Ravi Ranjan said the 35-year-old constable was fired upon by the two assailants at Ekra, close to the highway connecting Hajipur, the district headquarters, to Muzaffarpur, the divisional headquarters.

He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last while other police officials at the spot, where checking of vehicles was underway, caught hold of the bikers and drove them towards the nearby Sarai police station.

The SP said the attackers, identified as Bittu Kumar and Upendra Kumar, tried to flee on the way to the police station by jumping out of the vehicle.

They continued to run even after being hit by bullets fired by the police to stop them.

Local villagers, who heard the gunshots, caught the two criminals and handed them over to the police.

Both the attackers succumbed to injuries at a hospital, added the SP. PTI CORR NAC NN