Constable stabbed in Shivratri fair in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) A constable was stabbed to death in a fight between two groups in Sirohi district here, police said on Saturday.

Constable Niranjan Singh, posted at Swarupganj Police Station was on duty on Friday night at a Shivratri fair being held in Lautana village.

At the fair, a scuffle broke out between two groups and when Singh intervened in the matter, he was stabbed by someone in the neck, police said.

The assailants fled after the incident and are being searched for, police said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident and demanded arrest of the accused.

"Tribute to constable Niranjan Singh who laid down his life in Swarupganj of Sirohi while performing duty. Our sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief. The state government should arrest the murderers and ensure strictest action," he posted on X.

His body was placed in the mortuary of the district hospital for post mortem. PTI SDA VN VN