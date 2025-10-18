Constable stabbed to death by accused while being taken to police station

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old constable was allegedly stabbed to death by a habitual offender while being taken to a police station in Nizamabad city, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred between 8.30 PM and 9 PM on Friday.

The accused, Shaik Riyaz (24), who was caught in connection with a case, attacked E Pramod with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler by the constable to the police station in Nizamabad city. The accused apparently had concealed the knife near his shoe.

Pramod, who suffered injuries, subsequently died.

A Sub-Inspector, who was following the constable, sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused also attacked him and fled the scene.

"He is a regular offender. What prompted him to do this (attack on constable), can be known only after he is taken into custody," a police official said.

Expressing grief over the death of the constable, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner to form special teams to arrest the accused.

The DGP further instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy to visit Nizamabad and monitor the situation, an official release said. The DGP has taken a serious view of the incident.

Shivadhar Reddy issued orders to launch a search operation and arrest the accused immediately based on the evidence available, the release said.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya told reporters that efforts were on to nab the accused and eight teams have been formed to track him down.

He said it was "unfortunate" that people were busy clicking photographs instead of helping the police in shifting the injured constable to hospital.

"Even the auto-rickshaws did not stop when our Sub-Inspector requested them to take the injured constable to the hospital," he added.

Pramod was working in Central Crime Station (CCS)--a wing of Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

The police department will stand by the bereaved family and will extend every possible support, the Commissioner said.

The police department announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of accused, who was involved in robbery, dacoity and murder.

Any credible information leading to identification, location or arrest is urgently requested, they said.

The information about the accused can be provided on 'Dial 100' or 8712659793 / 8712659777. The informer’s name will be kept secret.

A murder case was registered. Further investigations were on.

Meanwhile, the constable’s funeral was held with full state honours in Nizamabad.

IGP Chandrashekhar Reddy, Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya, police officials and public took part in the final procession. The IGP met the constable's family members and consoled them.