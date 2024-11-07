Constable suspended for assaulting neurosurgeon in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A police constable posted at the Chakeri police station has been suspended following allegations that he assaulted a neurosurgeon due to which his leg got fractured, police said on Thursday.

A preliminary inquiry has also been initiated against the constable, Aryan, and instructions have been given to submit a report within a stipulated deadline, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh.

The constable has been placed under suspension and further action against him will be taken after the report, he added.

Neurosurgeon Himanshu Kumar, a resident of Patel Nagar, Chakeri, was on way to visit his patient when Aryan’s motorcycle hit his car in the Lal Bungalow area, leading to an altercation between them two days back.

Kumar was allegedly taken to a nearby police outpost where he was allegedly assaulted, due to which he suffered a fracture in his leg, the DCP said.

The doctor submitted a written complaint with the Chakeri police station after which the constable was suspended and a probe was ordered.

No FIR has been registered in this matter so far, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK