Constable suspended for sending 'objectionable' messages to woman in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A police constable has been suspended for allegedly sending objectionable messages to a woman here, officials said on Friday.

A departmental probe has also been ordered against the accused, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh on Thursday suspended constable Pankaj Pathak, posted at the Ballia city Kotwali, following a complaint by a woman residing in the Kotwali area, they added.

The SP has ordered City Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman to investigate the matter. Usman said that the investigation against the constable has been initiated.