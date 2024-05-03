Constable's death: Probe finds no evidence of robbery, scuffle as claimed by him earlier

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) probing the murder of a 30-year-old constable who allegedly died after a gang of thieves injected him with a poisonous substance has found that no such incident occurred between Matunga and Sion at the given time, officials said on Friday.

Police constable Vishal Pawar, who was posted at the Local Arms unit of the Mumbai Police, died on Wednesday in a hospital days after a gang of robbers and drug addicts allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance on the railway tracks while he struggled to recover his mobile phone from them.

"Prima facie, no incident of mobile theft or scuffle between police constable Pawar and the gang of robbers or drug addicts occurred.," an official said.

Incidentally, Pawar himself had narrated the incident to the police in his statement while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thane.

Based on his statement, officials of Kopri police station had registered a case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 394 (hurting while robbing), and 328 (causing harm by administering poisonous substances).

Vishal died in the hospital as his condition worsened during the treatment. The case was then transferred to Dadar railway police station for further investigation, which added sections of murder in the case.

Accordingly, GRP police formed various teams to probe the case and CCTV footage of various places, including railway stations. platform area, railway bridges, and other establishments nearby railway stations, the official said.

The GRP officials found that the timing of the incident between Sion and Matunga, which Vishal Pawar had given to police officials, was not matching with his presence for over 5-6 hours, the official said.

"At the given time and for over 6 hours, he was seen in the CCTV footage of a different place. Prima facie, during the investigation, it has been revealed there was no incident of phone theft, and no scuffle with the group of robbers and druggists occurred," he said.

"The police are thoroughly investigating the reasons behind Pawar's death with the help of technical and scientific aspects," he added. PTI DC BNM